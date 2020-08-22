Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Young Players

2019-20 Serie A: U-22 Young Players’ Team of the Season

Published

As the end of the season beckons across Europe, in some form, it is time for us at Outside of the Boot to recognize the accomplishments of tomorrow’s stars with the U-22 Team of the Season across each individual top leagues, a feature we’ve run since 2014 . This feature looks at the best of Serie A.

[Eligibility: As of 1st June 2019 – 21 years old and below for outfield players; 22 years old and below for goalkeepers]

The last of Europe’s big leagues to finish, the Serie A saw an exciting title race before a familiar finish. But with plenty of youngsters and more exciting football on display, the Italian game continues to rebrand itself and shake off its previous stereotypes.

AC Milan’s ever-present Gianluigi Donnarumma (21) is in between the sticks, as the Italian helped his side earn a European spot. Japanese Takehiro Tomiyasu (21) who was ever-present in Bologna’s defence is at right-back. He’s joined by Nikola Milenkovic (22) who played all but one game in Fiorentina’s campaign. Juventus’s expensive summer signing Matthijs De Ligt (21) partners the Serbian in central defence. Theo Hernandez (22) is the second Milan representative, taking his place at left-back; a key figure of the European giants’ revival.

A regular in Juventus’ title winning season, Rodrigo Bentancur (22 at the time) is part of a midfield three that also sees Brescia’s Sandro Tonali (20) who’s stock in Europe continues to rise. Roma’s Nicola Zaniolo (21) completes the trio, having been a bright spark in an otherwise disappointing season for the capital club.

Dejan Kulusevski (20) on loan from Juventus earns his place in a front three following a season that saw hims core ten goals and grab nine assists in a breakthrough season. With fourteen goals in the league (twenty-one in all competitions) Inter’s Lautaro Martinez (22 at the time) leads the front line; flanked on the left by Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa (22) – the Italian had a goal involvement of nineteen in the league season.

Read all our Young Players features here.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,

Latest

Young Players

2019-20 Serie A: U-22 Young Players’ Team of the Season

As the end of the season beckons across Europe, in some form, it is time for us at Outside of the Boot to recognize...

1 day ago

Opinions

Four Horse Race? – Could Sevilla FC potentially challenge for La Liga in 2020/21?

Richard Pike examines the recent progress Sevilla have made, and looks at their chances for next season. One of football’s most successful clubs in...

1 day ago

Scout Report

Scout Report: Carlos Fernando Valenzuela | The upcoming Argentine playmaker

Tom Robinson writes a detailed scout report about the Argentina and Famalicão playmaker, Carlos Fernando Valenzuela. With summer transfer deals beginning to ramp up,...

4 days ago

Young Players

2019-20 Premier League: U-22 Young Players’ Team of the Season

As the end of the season beckons across Europe, in some form, it is time for us at Outside of the Boot to recognize...

August 4, 2020

Young Players

2019-20 La Liga: U-22 Young Players’ Team of the Season

As the end of the season beckons across Europe, in some form, it is time for us at Outside of the Boot to recognize...

August 4, 2020

Scout Report

Scout Report: Kaio Jorge | Upcoming Santos star

Tom Robinson writes a detailed scout report about the Brazil and Santos striker, Kaio Jorge. The name Santos is synonymous with youth production. From...

July 22, 2020

Scout Report

Scout Report: Marcus Thuram | Gladbach’s attacking sensation

Miles Olusina writes a detailed scout report about the France and Borussia Mönchengladbach forward, Marcus Thuram. Following in the footsteps of a legendary footballing...

July 17, 2020

Scout Report

Scout Report: Erik Lopez | Atlanta United’s Newest Signing

Tom Robinson writes a detailed scout report about the Paraguay and Atlanta United striker, Erik Lopez. When it comes to Paraguayan football, much of...

July 15, 2020

Scout Report

Scout Report: Trincão | Barcelona’s newest youngster

Mateus Carvalho writes a detailed scout report about the Portugal and SC Braga winger, Trincão. When in late January Barcelona announced the signing of...

July 8, 2020

Opinions

Syria: The path to World Cup qualification

Oliver McManus writes about the challenges awaiting Syria in their attempt to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. A shrill whistle bounces...

July 8, 2020

You May Also Like

Opinions

Ralf Rangnick: AC Milan’s gamble worth taking?

Richard Pike examines recent talk regarding Ralf Rangnick’s rumoured move to AC Milan. After a near two month disruption to the footballing calendar due...

June 16, 2020

Opinions

Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli: Tactical Approach & Key Players

Charles Onwuakpa writes about Carlo Ancelotti and the approach he is likely to take on at Napoli. After three intense seasons in the Southern...

August 17, 2018

Talent Radar

Best Young Midfielder 2017-18: Lucas Torreira

For the fifth season running, the Talent Radar Awards recognise the best individuals across Europe’s top leagues across seven primary categories. [Eligibility: As of...

May 29, 2018

Talent Radar

Best Young Goalkeeper 2017-18: Thomas Strakosha

For the fifth season running, the Talent Radar Awards recognise the best individuals across Europe’s top leagues across seven primary categories. [Eligibility: As of...

May 29, 2018
Previous Next
Close
Test Caption
Test Description goes like this