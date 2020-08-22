2019-20 Serie A: U-22 Young Players’ Team of the Season

As the end of the season beckons across Europe, in some form, it is time for us at Outside of the Boot to recognize the accomplishments of tomorrow’s stars with the U-22 Team of the Season across each individual top leagues, a feature we’ve run since 2014 . This feature looks at the best of Serie A.

[Eligibility: As of 1st June 2019 – 21 years old and below for outfield players; 22 years old and below for goalkeepers]

The last of Europe’s big leagues to finish, the Serie A saw an exciting title race before a familiar finish. But with plenty of youngsters and more exciting football on display, the Italian game continues to rebrand itself and shake off its previous stereotypes.

AC Milan’s ever-present Gianluigi Donnarumma (21) is in between the sticks, as the Italian helped his side earn a European spot. Japanese Takehiro Tomiyasu (21) who was ever-present in Bologna’s defence is at right-back. He’s joined by Nikola Milenkovic (22) who played all but one game in Fiorentina’s campaign. Juventus’s expensive summer signing Matthijs De Ligt (21) partners the Serbian in central defence. Theo Hernandez (22) is the second Milan representative, taking his place at left-back; a key figure of the European giants’ revival.

A regular in Juventus’ title winning season, Rodrigo Bentancur (22 at the time) is part of a midfield three that also sees Brescia’s Sandro Tonali (20) who’s stock in Europe continues to rise. Roma’s Nicola Zaniolo (21) completes the trio, having been a bright spark in an otherwise disappointing season for the capital club.

Dejan Kulusevski (20) on loan from Juventus earns his place in a front three following a season that saw hims core ten goals and grab nine assists in a breakthrough season. With fourteen goals in the league (twenty-one in all competitions) Inter’s Lautaro Martinez (22 at the time) leads the front line; flanked on the left by Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa (22) – the Italian had a goal involvement of nineteen in the league season.

