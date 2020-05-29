Ligue 1 2019-20: U-22 Young Players’ Team of the Season

As the end of the season beckons across Europe, in some form, it is time for us at Outside of the Boot to recognize the accomplishments of tomorrow’s stars with the U-22 Team of the Season across each individual top leagues, a feature we’ve run since 2014 . This feature looks at the best of Ligue 1.

[Eligibility: As of 1st June 2019 – 21 years old and below for outfield players; 22 years old and below for goalkeepers]

Controversy continues to surround the end of the French Ligue 1 season with Lyon in particular unhappy with the premature end and the financial consequences that follow from it; but in April the domestic season in France was called off with PSG crowned champions. A reversal on the decision looks unlikely; while the season in other countries looks set to continue without any issues and as the Bundesliga prediction suggests Bayern Munich likely to be crowned champions as suggested by Vadim Mikelevich, the same fate isn’t faced with the game in France. Despite that, this website would continue to recognise some of the young talents featured in the course of the season with this XI feature.

Reims were the surprise package who finished the season in an impressive 6th place, aided by the leagues best defence. Predrag Rajkovic played a key role in goal and takes his place between the posts with team-mate Axel Disasi in front of him. Boubacar Kamara of Marseille who were the best club in the league after PSG partners him, whilst off-field issues continue at the club. Kelvin Amian of Toulouse who had their own issues in the season is at right-back. Faitout Maouassa of the leagues other impressive story, Rennes is on the other side of defence to complete the back line.

Maouassa’s team-mate who helped his side to a third place finish, Eduardo Camavinga, is in midfield and at 17 is the youngest player in this XI. Nantes’ Ludovic Blas and Lyon’s Houssem Auoar complete the three man midfield.

Boy-wonder Kylian Mbappe couldn’t be ignored as the only PSG representative; the Frenchman continued his excellent rise to stardom in the 2019-20 season.With 11 league goals, Kasper Dolberg leads the front line following an impressive debut season with Nice. Brest’s Irvin Cardona completes the XI from an incomplete French league season.

